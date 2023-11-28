Family shares terrifying narrow escape from attacking wild elephants

JERTIH (Terengganu): A medical assistant today recalled how he, his wife, and their son stared death in the face during an attack by enraged wild elephants at Km 55 of the East-West Highway near the Titiwangsa Rest Area last Sunday.

Mohd Azian Mohd Noor, 48, who is with the Kampung Raja Health Clinic here, said he, his wife Salina Yahya, 47, and their eldest son Muhammad Nazrin Shah, 23, were in a Perodua Axia car returning from Penang to their home in Kampung Gong Kepas here.

“After leaving Gerk (in Perak), we arrived at a sharp bend in the road. It was drizzling and misty. The time was about 7.30 pm. Just after the bend, I saw two calf elephants crossing the highway about 10 metres in front of us. I realised that there were four adult elephants on the left of the road,” he told Bernama at his house in Taman D’Sri Bangun here.

Mohd Azian said he slammed the brakes but the car struck one of the calves, propelling it onto the bonnet and then to the ground.

Immediately, several of the adult elephants charged at the car and relentlessly trampled the left side and rear of the vehicle, he said.

“My wife, who was seated in the rear, screamed and said all of us were surely going to be killed. The elephants trampled on the left doors of the car and smashed the rear windscreen.

“It was a most frightening moment because the elephants were trumpeting loudly. We were worried that they would topple the car,” he said.

Mohd Azian said his wife began reciting prayers and the fallen calf got to its feet while the car rolled forward due to the incline of the road.

He said he restarted the car and sped away from the spot.

Mohd Azian expressed gratitude that his family emerged unscathed.

He lodged a report at the Jeli police station. -Bernama