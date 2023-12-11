Flood situation in Selangor, Perak continues to improve

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Selangor and Perak continues to show improvement today, as the number of evacuees placed at temporary relief centres in both states dropped further this morning.

In SELANGOR, a total of 192 people, from 49 families, are still accommodated in four centres, compared with 225 people from 58 families, reported last night.

The Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal said that four centres are still operating, namely Jenderam Hilir community hall, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dengkil and Dengkil community hall in Sepang district, as well as Kampung Bukit Changgang community hall in Kuala Langat.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees has dropped to 423 people from 127 families, compared with 432 people from 130 families, last night, who are still housed in five relief centres in Hilir Perak and Kerian districts.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that in Hilir Perak, 169 people from 52 families, are still housed in the Padang Tembak multipurpose hall, while the Teluk Intan Municipal Council hall accommodates a total of 70 people from 24 families.

“A total of 40 people, from 11 families, are placed in Chikus multipurpose hall.”

“The number of evacuees in the Kerian district has dropped to 87 people from 21 families, who were placed in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, and 57 people from 19 families still remain accommodated at SK Alor Pongsu,” read the statement.-Bernama