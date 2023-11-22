Focus on Tvet to fill quality jobs in Selangor

PETALING JAYA: The state government will allocate RM1 million to establish a Selangor Jobs and Skills Council as part of its promise to create 100,000 quality jobs in the next five years, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

Speaking at the tabling of the 2024 Selangor Budget, Amirudin said the council would focus on technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) initiatives. This includes nurturing talent across five key sectors: food and beverage, electrical and electronics, life sciences, transport and machinery and equipment.

“The council aims to enhance Selangor’s labour force by fostering coordination between universities, workers and the industry.

“This collaborative approach involves identifying and addressing current and future job requirements in sectors ready for investment.

“The emphasis will also be on augmenting workers’ skills through specialised training and providing comprehensive job matching and vocational training for future and existing job markets,” he said.

Additionally, Amirudin highlighted the state’s strategy to leverage job creation across 21 industries identified in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

He said these industries range from aerospace and medical equipment to automotive, rail, digitalisation, and pharmaceuticals, underlining the state’s commitment to a diverse and dynamic economic landscape.

The menteri besar also announced initiatives to propel technology advancements in Selangor, including the setting up of a Selangor Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

He said RM1 million will be allocated for this purpose, reflecting the state’s commitment to leading in technology innovation.

Amirudin said the state will also focus on drone development next year, with RM2 million allocated for the collaboration between the Selangor Aviation and Technology Innovation Sdn Bhd and Turkish Aerospace.

The mentri besar said this demonstrates the state’s commitment to investing in high-potential sectors such as aviation and drone technology.