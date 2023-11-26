Focus on work first, GE16 is still far off - Loke

RAUB: DAP will focus on work and help to strengthen the country in terms of the economy and people’s prosperity instead of the 16th general election (GE16), its secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

He added that the duties and responsibilities of the party have increased after it became a component of the Unity Government, not only at the federal level but in several states, including Pahang.

“I believe that it’s important for the government to focus on improving administrative governance, strengthening the economy so that it will continue to grow, focus on people’s income and a better quality of living.

“Let’s focus on work and leave GE16 for later. The elections are still far off. If we think of elections every day, how are we going to focus on work? Work in the government isn’t only about elections,” he told reporters after officiating the 2023 Pahang DAP Annual State Convention here today.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister, said that focused work that yielded results could shift voter sentiment, which will be crucial in the year GE16 is held, making the next few years a challenge for the party and the Unity Government to manage the country and states as best as possible.

In a related development, Loke stressed that DAP is fully committed to its political cooperation, including with Barisan Nasional (BN) after they became part of the Unity Government components.

“When we form a cooperation, it’s a bond and we hold tight to that bond. You can’t simply play with politics because it involves the administration of the country and states. In our (DAP) history, when we enter into a cooperation, we are committed.

“It’s different with other parties. Maybe they’re not as committed to cooperation as proven by Bersatu and PAS previously. They aren’t committed to any partnership and they will change in an instant,” he said.

Loke also outlined the challenges facing Pahang DAP, led by its chairman Datuk Leong Ngah Ngah, to strengthen the party from the grassroots level, including adding branches to the existing 57.

He said DAP’s success in retaining two parliamentary seats, Raub and Bentong, as well as six out of seven state seats in Pahang in the last general election, and becoming part of the state government, was quite an extraordinary feat.

“We know that Pahang DAP’s political journey has been tough. But we have veteran leaders and members who are loyal to the cause without hoping for anything in return. That’s the spirit and it’s one important value to the party,” he added.

