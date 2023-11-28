Form Three girl dies after being hit by four-wheel drive in Mersing

MERSING: A Form Three girl was killed after being hit by a four-wheel drive while crossing the road at Jalan Penyabong, Endau here yesterday.

Mersing Police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said that in the 3.45 pm incident, 15-year-old Syuhada Zafirah Samin was believed to be returning home from school by bus.

“Investigations found that the man driving the Toyota Hilux was on his way from Penyabong to Endau here and it was drizzling at that time.

“When he reached the site of the incident, the victim is believed to have suddenly crossed the road and the driver could not brake in time,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said she was taken to the Mersing Hospital but was confirmed dead due to serious injuries to her head and body at 10.24 pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama