Former CDF Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi is BN’s direct candidate for Kemaman By-Election

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor has been named as Barisan Nasional’s (BN) direct candidate for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election in Terengganu, slated for Dec 2.

BN President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the name of the candidate at the Menara Dato’ Onn here today.

He said Raja Mohamed Affandi, 66, was selected upon agreement from UMNO and BN leadership in a bid to wrest back the Kemaman parliamentary seat for BN.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling for the by-election on Dec 2, while the nomination on Nov 18 and early voting on Nov 28.

The by-election is being called after the Terengganu Election Court nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid of PAS, who had been declared the winner of the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election last year.

more to come..