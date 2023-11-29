Former company director charged with receiving RM1.26m from unlawful activities

KUALA LUMPUR: A former director of a business management consulting service provider pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to nine charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM1.26 million.

On eight of the charges, Muhammad Fadzli Jamaludin, 33, was charged with receiving proceeds from unlawful activities which were deposited into two current accounts belonging to him, namely Maybank Islamic Berhad amounting to RM1,197,960 and CIMB Bank Berhad amounting to RM40,040.

On the ninth charge, he was alleged to have received RM25,000 in proceeds from unlawful activities which was deposited into a RHB Islamic Bank Berhad current account belonging to his company, Kyaputen Enterprise.

All the offences were alleged to have been committed at the Bandar Baru Bangi branches of CIMB, RHB and Maybank between Aug 10, 2018 and April 3, 2020.

The charges are framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law.

The law provides imprisonment for up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the illegal activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Securities Commission (SC), K. Mageswary said the offence cannot be bailed, but if the court were to allow bail, the prosecution proposed bail amounting to RM150,000 with two local sureties.

“We also want the accused to hand over his passport to the court and report to the Securities Commission Office once a month. The accused has three predicate charges in Criminal Sessions Court 10. Therefore, we request all the charges be tried together,“ she said.

Judge Azrul Darus set bail at RM180,000 for all charges and also ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court as well as report himself at the SC office every month.

He also set Dec 11 for mention.

Lawyer B. Puvarasan represented Muhammad Fadzli, who had pleaded guilty last Nov 9 to three charges of running a fund management business without a license. -Bernama