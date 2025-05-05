PGA seizes smuggled plants worth RM910,000 in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) seized 4,000 fruit plants and 1,600 flowering plants worth an estimated RM910,000 during an operation in Rantau Panjang yesterday.

Its commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the discovery was made when a lorry was stopped at the Serongga Checkpoint at around 7.30 pm under Op Taring Wawasan.

“Inspection of the lorry revealed thousands of fruit and flowering plants. The 34-year-old driver failed to present any valid documentation for the items,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the plants are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand and are suspected of carrying harmful pests and diseases.

The suspect and seized items were handed over to the Kelantan Agriculture Department for further action.

Later the same night, PGA personnel stopped another lorry along the Rantau Panjang-Kampung Kedap road at around 9 pm and seized 1,000 fruit plants and 2,650 ornamental flowers worth RM565,000.

“The second driver, aged 44, also failed to produce relevant documents. These plants are likewise believed to have been smuggled from Thailand and pose similar biosecurity risks,” he said.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).