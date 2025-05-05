KUALA LUMPUR: Reciprocal tariff negotiations with the United States (US) are actively underway alongside strong support for local industries and the exploration of new export markets, said the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the US tariff is a significant challenge, but Malaysia will not remain passive, and the MADANI government is committed to protecting the country’s economy.

“The MADANI government is fighting for the people and the industries. I give my assurance that the MADANI government is committed to protecting our economy,” he said via X (formerly Twitter) today.

The Dewan Rakyat had a special sitting on the US tariff today, followed by a press conference. Tengku Zafrul told the media that tariff negotiations will begin tomorrow, with the main objective being a zero tariff for Malaysia.

Earlier, on April 24, Tengku Zafrul led a high-level delegation to Washington DC to discuss with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.