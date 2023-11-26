FT006 Jalan Balik Pulau-Teluk Bahang slope repair works completed 51 days earlier

BALIK PULAU: The work to repair the collapsed slope on the FT006 Jalan Balik Pulau connecting Teluk Bahang here, was completed 51 days earlier than the scheduled date on Dec 26.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the RM1.8 million project was crucial not only to local residents but also to the tourist industry.

He said previously the FT006 route which was affected for a distance of about three kilometres was completely closed to users of all types of vehicles and was fully reopened to traffic on Nov 6.

“The slope repair work was completed a month earlier and this will facilitate the surrounding residents because it is an important connecting road for the local community as well as tourists,” he said adding that the Public Works Department (JKR) team also found it to be safe.

Nanda was met by reporters after inspecting the results of the repair works that have been carried out on the FT006 Jalan Balik Pulau - Teluk Bahang route. Also present was JKR director-general Datuk Ir Ahmad Redza Ghulam Rasool.

There were three landslide locations involving Sections 40.9, 45.4 and 46.8 caused by continuous heavy rain with rainfall on the day of the incident (July 1) reaching 176 millimetres (mm) above the normal rate of 60mm.

The restoration work involving Sections 45.4 and 46.8 using the tie-back wall method also involves the construction of a vertical wall anchored to the hillside while construction of the drainage system involves the cascade and toe-drain method. - Bernama