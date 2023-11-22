Greater Klang Valley plan takes shape

PETALING JAYA: In a strategic move to manage urban growth complexities, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has announced plans to introduce an enactment to formalise the creation of a Greater Klang Valley.
The envisaged conurbation will encompass Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang, the latter of which is pending its city status approval from the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.
Amirudin said the state will allocate RM2 million to this end under the 2024 Selangor Budget, Selangor Journal reported.
The establishment of the Greater Klang Valley is crucial to, among other things, streamlining the administrative processes for businesses and residents, rejuvenating mature cities, implementing a digital twin system for government administration and promoting public transport.
“The move will also optimise government resources to reduce overlap and establish the first inclusive local administrations that are elderly, disabled persons and child-friendly and to achieve the goal of becoming Malaysia’s first low-carbon city,” said Amirudin.
Parked under the first main thrust of the budget, which is to drive quality investments and generate high income for the state, the initiative is regarded as crucial by the menteri besar as it will be tailored to address the multifaceted challenges stemming from rapid urbanisation and mass migration since Selangor is currently home to about seven million residents.
Meanwhile, Amirudin announced plans to introduce a Local Authorities Service Commission, with a bill expected to be tabled by the third quarter of next year.
This initiative is designed to boost the local authorities’ responsiveness and efficiency, particularly in addressing public complaints, including shortening response time to 24 hours.
Other initiatives outlined under the first main thrust are:
0 RM1 million to strengthen the Selangor Implementation and Performance Monitoring Unit (Siap), which includes the development of a more efficient project management system that enables more frequent periodic reporting.
0 RM6 million to optimise the state’s e-Auction, Tender, and Smart Docket System
0 RM3 million to develop the Kita Selangor Rail network from Klang to Kuala Selangor, Tanjung Karang and Sabak Bernam
0 RM8 million for the Selangor Mobility initiative, including the expansion of the on-demand transit van services in all local government areas
0 RM300 million to construct a pipeline network from Klang to Pulau Indah to facilitate ongoing work at the state’s new industrial zones
0 RM68 million to the Selangor Irrigation and Drainage Department to ensure a systematic and effective management of water resources. Another RM65 million is provided for flood mitigation projects and the development of drainage systems, river basins, and coasts, bringing the total allocation to RM133 million
0 RM24 million for the continuation of the Selangor Penyayang Project, with each of the 56 state constituencies receiving RM250,000
0 RM145 million to improve road networks, implement major road maintenance projects, and install street lights and traffic lights
0 RM50 million for food security efforts, including stockpiling food (rice, fish, meat), in facing climate change and diversifying food supplies (coconuts, rice, bananas) to reduce external imports
0 RM4 million to upgrade dilapidated infrastructure in rural areas, such as community halls and public halls, including providing free broadband coverage
0 RM3 million to boost the halal industry and to host the 2024 Selangor International Halal Convention for Selangor to become the main halal platform in the Nusantara region
0 RM4.8 million to support the state’s entrepreneurs and build a creative economy