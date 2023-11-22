Greater Klang Valley plan takes shape

PETALING JAYA: In a strategic move to manage urban growth complexities, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has announced plans to introduce an enactment to formalise the creation of a Greater Klang Valley.

The envisaged conurbation will encompass Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang, the latter of which is pending its city status approval from the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Amirudin said the state will allocate RM2 million to this end under the 2024 Selangor Budget, Selangor Journal reported.

The establishment of the Greater Klang Valley is crucial to, among other things, streamlining the administrative processes for businesses and residents, rejuvenating mature cities, implementing a digital twin system for government administration and promoting public transport.

“The move will also optimise government resources to reduce overlap and establish the first inclusive local administrations that are elderly, disabled persons and child-friendly and to achieve the goal of becoming Malaysia’s first low-carbon city,” said Amirudin.

Parked under the first main thrust of the budget, which is to drive quality investments and generate high income for the state, the initiative is regarded as crucial by the menteri besar as it will be tailored to address the multifaceted challenges stemming from rapid urbanisation and mass migration since Selangor is currently home to about seven million residents.

Meanwhile, Amirudin announced plans to introduce a Local Authorities Service Commission, with a bill expected to be tabled by the third quarter of next year.

This initiative is designed to boost the local authorities’ responsiveness and efficiency, particularly in addressing public complaints, including shortening response time to 24 hours.