Greening Programme part of PKNS efforts to preserve environment

SHAH ALAM: The Greening Programme, organised by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), is a reflection of the agency's commitment to preserving the environment and creating beautiful green areas for future generations.

PKNS deputy chief executive officer (Property Development) Md Kamarzan Md Rais said that the programme, in collaboration with Lions Convention, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is one of the aims of his agency to contribute towards implementing environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, in strengthening awareness and commitment to a sustainable environment through tree planting.

Through this activity, PKNS and Lions Convention jointly implemented the programme, as a positive step in preserving the beauty of nature and creating a meaningful green space for the local community in Taman Warisan, which is the development project of PKNS, Anggun Kirana in Setia Alam which covers an area of 5.63 hectares, he said.

He further explained among the tree species which will be planted in the programme are, tabebuia pentaphylla (tecoma or trumpet tree), lagerstroemia (bungor) and longkawinensis (eucalyptus deglupta or rainbow eucalyptus).

“The first phase of this project, which covers an area of 3.42 hectares (8.46 acres), has been completed, with various facilities which meet the needs of various levels of society, including a skate park, a multi-purpose court and three integrated playgrounds with a special insect concept for children,” he said in his speech when officiating the programme today.

Apart from that, Md Kamarzan said there is also a 2.3-kilometre (km) stretch jogging track, which will run through the lush green area, with more than 700 trees of various species to be planted to add to the beauty of this park.

He said for the second phase of the project, more than 300 trees of various species will be planted to add greenery to the park, in addition to other facilities, such as a 1.2 km jogging track and an exercise station, which is an area equipped with various equipment to perform various types of exercises; expected to be ready next month.

Earlier, Md Kamarzan, accompanied by Lions Convention organising chairperson Michel Yee, planted a tree to mark the launch of the programme. -Bernama