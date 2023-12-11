Housewife found dead with stab wounds in bathroom

MELAKA: A housewife was found dead with stab wounds on the chest in the bathroom of her house in Taman Vista Kirana, Bukit Katil, here yesterday evening.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the woman, Tan See Jie, 34, was discovered by her aunt, Lim Geok Leng, 65, lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom at around 3.30 pm.

“Based on the initial investigation, the victim was found with three stab wounds on the left chest. A knife was also found embedded in the victim’s left chest.

“At the time of the incident, the victim was home with her aunt and seven-year-old son, as her husband was away working,” he said in a statement today.

Upon checking the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage at the scene, Christopher said there was no movement in and out of the house through the front and back doors. A thorough examination of the surrounding area and inside the house also found no signs of a ransack.

“There was no sign of criminal element in the incident and the body has been sent to the Forensic Unit of the Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem today to determine the cause of death,” he added.-Bernama