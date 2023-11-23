IGP: 196 police personnel nabbed for drug abuse this year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 196 police officers and rank and file personnel were arrested in the first 10 months of this year for involvement in drug abuse, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said 623 officers and men were placed under suspension for investigation purposes and 156 were suspended from work pending appeals after being found guilty in the same period.

Between January and October this year, the police Integrity and Standards Compliance Department received 5,413 complaints, with 4,497 of the subjects being police officers, he said.

Razarudin said of this number, 2,841 complaints (52.48 per cent) were related to wrongdoings under the integrity category.

“Police will not hesitate to take firm action against any member of the force found involved in wrongdoings which can mar the good name and dignity of the force,” he said.

He was speaking at a ceremony to acknowledge anti-corruption efforts and the launch of Regulation 3C in conjunction with the 2023 Integrity Month at the Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras here today.

Razarudin reminded heads of departments, commanding officers and supervisors to play their respective roles by conducting checks and monitoring officers and men under their supervision.

He said that based on the principle of accountability, supervision and monitoring should be carried out according to Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 as a check and balance mechanism.

However, Razarudin is confident that most police officers and men have a high level of integrity although the police force was always exposed to various allegations challenging its integrity. -Bernama