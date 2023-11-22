Interests of 33 million Malaysians will be Sultan Ibrahim’s priority

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today stated that his priority as Malaysia’s next Head of State will be safeguarding the interests of 33 million people of Malaysia and not just the 222 elected representatives.

Sultan Ibrahim said his election as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not a promotion but an additional responsibility that requires sacrifices of time and energy.

“I feel that our country today has been infected with a virus, a virus of division, as I mentioned before.

“This virus stems from political leaders willing to quarrel, insult, spread slander, and divide the unity of the people in pursuit of power and position for personal gain,” Sultan Ibrahim said at his 65th birthday celebration ceremony at Istana Besar here today.

As such, the Johor Sultan also called on all leaders to be tolerant and respect each other to enhance the prosperity and well-being of the people.

The Conference of Rulers at its Special 263rd Meeting on Oct 27 elected Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective Jan 31, 2024.

Sultan Ibrahim will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah whose reign will end on Jan 30 next year. - Bernama