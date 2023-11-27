Johor police dispose of drugs worth RM5.43 mln

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police will dispose of 322.13 kilogrammes (kg) and 1,562.6 litres of drugs, worth RM5.43 million, seized from 2000 to 2022.

State police chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, said that the disposal process is taking place today, at the disposal site in Bukit Pelanduk, Negri Sembilan.

The drugs include 19.42 kg of heroin, cannabis (28.38 kg), ketamine (15.04 kg) and ketum leaves (236.43 kg).

“With this disposal, a total of 3,214 cases were solved, from 2000 to 2022,” he said at a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters today.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman said that the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) had seized 4.65 tonnes of drugs, worth RM33.77 million, and seized assets, worth RM13.15 million, from January to Nov 20.

A total of 15,167 individuals were arrested for various drug-related offences during this period, he said.

He added that the state NCID is always committed and aggressive in conducting operations to combat drug smuggling and trafficking syndicates continuously, which has resulted in various successful arrests and seizures of drugs.

He also hoped that the community would continue to cooperate in providing information to the police.–Bernama