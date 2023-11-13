Kampung Lepan Jaya hit by second flash floods in two months

GUA MUSANG: More than 10 houses in Kampung Lepan Jaya here were hit by flash foods following two hours of continuous heavy downpours yesterday.

However, no one was evacuated in the incident as flood water had begun to subside.

One of the residents Siti Rosmalinda Mohd Yusoff, 34, said this was the second such incident in the village in two months after the first in September.

She said that her house was inundated by one-metre-deep water following heavy rain, which began at 5 pm.

“Fortunately, we managed to remove our cars and motorcyles to higher ground when water started to enter our houses. Floodwater rose to knee level in just less than an hour,” she said when met by reporters in Kampung Lepan Jaya today.

Another resident Hazhari Hamat, 57, described the two flash floods as the worst since the ‘Bah Kuning’ (yellow-coloured flood) incident in 2014.

“There have been several flash floods, believed to be due to the ongoing Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway project in the adjacent area, and the nearby river is unable to accommodate excess rainwater,” he said.

Therefore, Hazhari hoped that the relevant agencies would expedite maintenance work on drains in the village to help prevent flash floods, as heavy rainfall episodes are expected during the current northeast monsoon season.–Bernama