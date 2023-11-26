Kedah civil servants to get RM2,000 special aid

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government today announced special financial assistance of RM2,000 to 5,600 state civil servants.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor made the announcement when tabling the Kedah Budget 2024 at Wisma Darul Aman here, today.

“The state government appreciates the sacrifices and contributions of state civil servants. A sum of RM2,000 has been agreed to be given as special financial assistance to state civil servants and members of the state administration involving an allocation of RM10.8 million.

“Payment for this special financial assistance will be made partially in December 2023 and the rest in March 2024,” he said.

Apart from that, special one-off assistance will also be given to state-appointed imams, Village Council (MKK) chairmen and secretaries in March 2024 as Aidilfitri assistance.

“This one-off special aid rate will be determined later,” he said. - Bernama