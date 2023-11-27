Kelantan to launch own brand of rice next year

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government will launch its own rice brand, Beras Agro Darul Naim, to cater to the demand in the state next year.

State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry and Commodity Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said to realise this, they will have a special allocation for the development of rice and paddy factories.

“This effort is a collaboration between the Kelantan Agricultural Development Corporation and Kelantan Agricultural Group Berhad together with investor partners.

“The state government has prepared a special allocation for the development of a rice and paddy factory in Meranti, Pasir Mas, in 2024,“ he said in response to a supplementary question from Tuan Azhar Salleh (PAS-Pulai Condong) at the state assembly sitting today.

Tuan Mohd Saripudin further said that the Kelantan government has also taken various other measures to address the issues and challenges in food security, including the setting up of the Kelantan Food Security Steering Committee.–Bernama