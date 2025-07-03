FOUR of Malaysia’s most beloved TV news anchors — Gan Jiang Han, Lim She Ting, Tan Ley Teng, and Marsila Hassan — have stepped forward as the first YAKIN AMBASSADORS in a groundbreaking national initiative to demystify and democratise regenerative medicine.
Launched by Yakin Splendour Global Holdings Bhd, the strategic brand arm of Yakin Medic Sdn Bhd, the campaign titled “YAKIN Stem Cell Technology • Now Within Your Reach” is set to reshape how Malaysians understand and access stem cell therapy.
At its heart, YAKIN AMBASSADORS is about building trust, sparking meaningful conversations, and showing that regenerative therapy is not only real — it’s reachable.
“The vision behind YAKIN AMBASSADORS is to bridge the gap between science and society.
“This initiative is not just about public engagement — it’s about sparking meaningful conversations, reducing misconceptions, and inspiring individuals to take control of their health through innovative and proven medical solutions,” said Patrick Tan, founder and chief executive officer of Yakin Group of Companies.
Witnessed by Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal, the signing ceremony signaled a pivotal moment for Malaysian healthcare, merging innovation with relatable advocacy.
“This initiative not only offers renewed hope to patients battling chronic and degenerative illnesses but also elevates Malaysia’s standing in the field of medical tourism.
“I am proud to see local companies like Yakin Splendour actively transforming the nation’s healthcare landscape, in line with the aspirations of the 12th Malaysia Plan and the national science, technology, and innovation agenda,,” said Yusof.
A Personal and National Mission
Founded in 2014, Yakin Medic has grown from a clinical data unit into one of Malaysia’s foremost regenerative and stem cell therapy providers. Today, it offers hope to patients suffering from chronic diseases, age-related conditions, and degenerative illnesses.
For Tan, the mission is deeply personal. After surviving third-degree burns in an accident, the very therapies he once advocated became vital to his recovery.
“I believed in the science, but I never imagined I’d become a patient myself.
“That experience changed everything. It became personal.
“Through further research, we found stem cells offered powerful solutions to these widespread health issues. It’s one thing to believe in the science. It’s another to be saved by it,” Tan explained.
In September 2024, Yakin Medic entered into a technical collaboration with China-based IASO Biotherapeutics, combining CAR-T cell technology with regenerative therapies and iTeraCare resonant technology — a strategic move to position Malaysia as a regional biotech leader.
Industry Partnerships and Expansion
Adding momentum to the campaign, SceneFis Aesthetic, a prominent beauty centre and distributor for Yakin Splendour, has committed over RM400,000 in a strategic alliance. The partnership supports wellness, rejuvenation, and skin health — illustrating the vast potential of stem cell applications in both healthcare and aesthetics.
“We are proud to collaborate with Yakin Group.
“We believe these innovations can benefit many Malaysians seeking wellness and rejuvenation,” said Vesley Lee Siew Khim, Managing Director of SceneFis Aesthetic.
A Vision for the Future
Yakin Splendour is working to reduce the cost of stem cell therapy through bioreactor-based mass production, aiming to make treatments more affordable in the next two years. But safety and scientific integrity remain top priorities.
“This is a field that can’t be rushed. Safety, science, and standards must always come first.
“Real science takes patience. Clinical trials, global standards, consistent quality and all of that matter because lives are at stake,” said Tan.
Over the coming months, the YAKIN AMBASSADORS will participate in outreach programmes, community events, and storytelling initiatives that humanize stem cell therapy and offer real-world insight into its benefits.
“This is not just a campaign. It’s a movement that uplifts, educates, and connects.
“It’s about showing Malaysians that this isn’t some distant or elitist science — it’s something real, and it’s here,” said Datuk Steven Lai, Director of Yakin Splendour Global Holdings Bhd.