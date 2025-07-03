(from left to right) Marsila Hassan (Yakin Ambassador), Lim She Ting (Yakin Ambassador), Datuk Steven Lai, Director of Yakin Splendour Global Holdings Bhd., Patrick Tan, Founder and CEO of Yakin Group of Companies, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal, Gan Jiang Han (Yakin Ambassador), Tan Ley Teng (Yakin Ambassador)

FOUR of Malaysia’s most beloved TV news anchors — Gan Jiang Han, Lim She Ting, Tan Ley Teng, and Marsila Hassan — have stepped forward as the first YAKIN AMBASSADORS in a groundbreaking national initiative to demystify and democratise regenerative medicine. Launched by Yakin Splendour Global Holdings Bhd, the strategic brand arm of Yakin Medic Sdn Bhd, the campaign titled “YAKIN Stem Cell Technology • Now Within Your Reach” is set to reshape how Malaysians understand and access stem cell therapy. At its heart, YAKIN AMBASSADORS is about building trust, sparking meaningful conversations, and showing that regenerative therapy is not only real — it’s reachable. “The vision behind YAKIN AMBASSADORS is to bridge the gap between science and society. “This initiative is not just about public engagement — it’s about sparking meaningful conversations, reducing misconceptions, and inspiring individuals to take control of their health through innovative and proven medical solutions,” said Patrick Tan, founder and chief executive officer of Yakin Group of Companies. Witnessed by Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal, the signing ceremony signaled a pivotal moment for Malaysian healthcare, merging innovation with relatable advocacy.

“This initiative not only offers renewed hope to patients battling chronic and degenerative illnesses but also elevates Malaysia’s standing in the field of medical tourism. “I am proud to see local companies like Yakin Splendour actively transforming the nation’s healthcare landscape, in line with the aspirations of the 12th Malaysia Plan and the national science, technology, and innovation agenda,,” said Yusof. A Personal and National Mission Founded in 2014, Yakin Medic has grown from a clinical data unit into one of Malaysia’s foremost regenerative and stem cell therapy providers. Today, it offers hope to patients suffering from chronic diseases, age-related conditions, and degenerative illnesses. For Tan, the mission is deeply personal. After surviving third-degree burns in an accident, the very therapies he once advocated became vital to his recovery.