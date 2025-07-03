Bus passengers urged to report faulty seat belts via MyJPJ app

KUALA LUMPUR: Express and tour bus passengers are encouraged to report faulty seat belts directly to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) through the MyJPJ app.

Complaints must include photo or video evidence along with journey details for investigation.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam emphasised that bus drivers must remind passengers to buckle up before departure.

“This measure enhances public transport safety and reduces severe injury risks in accidents,“ he said during a seat belt enforcement operation at Gombak Toll Plaza.

In the operation, 23 passengers—20 locals and three foreigners—were fined for not wearing seat belts. Many claimed ignorance of the rule, which became mandatory on July 1.

Two bus drivers also received notices for improper lane use and defective emergency doors.

Hamidi stressed that transport safety is a collective duty. “Compliance isn’t just legal—it’s about valuing lives.

Passengers, operators, and enforcers must collaborate for a safer system,“ he added.