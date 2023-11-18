Kemaman by-election: Straight fight between BN and PAS

KEMAMAN: The Kemaman parliamentary by-election will see a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

BN has fielded former Chief of Defence Forces, General (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor (pix) as its candidate, while PAS, in defending the parliamentary seat, is represented by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix).

The candidates were announced by Kemaman by-election returning officer Ahmad Farhan Abdul Wahab after the nomination process at Dewan Berlian Utama, Kemaman Municipal Council ended at 10am.

Samsuri, who is also PAS’ vice-president submitted his nomination papers at 9:04 am, followed by Raja Mohamed Affandi four minutes later.

The Election Commission (EC) has set early voting on Nov 28 and polling day on Dec 2, after the by-election was called following the decision by the Terengganu Elections Court on Sept 26, to nullify PAS candidate, Che Alias ​​Hamid’s victory in the 15th general election (GE15).

A total of 141,790 electors, including 387 police personnel, nine armed forces personnel, and their spouses, as well as 12 absentee voters are expected to fullfil their duty in the by-election.

In GE15 held in Nov 2022, Che Alias won the seat with a majority of 27,179 votes after obtaining 65,714 votes to defeat Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Ahmad Said (38,535 votes), Pakatan Harapan’s Hasuni Sudin (8,340 votes), and Pejuang’s Rosli Ab Ghani (506 votes). - Bernama