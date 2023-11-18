Kemaman deserves MP who can give full focus - Ahmad Zahid

CHUKAI: Kemaman deserves a Member of Parliament (MP) who can give full focus to its residents, said Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In this regard, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said that BN unanimously offered a candidate who not only grew up in and understands the area but also has experience in safeguarding the welfare of the people and leading thousands of Malaysian Armed Forces members to defend public safety.

He believes that BN’s chosen candidate, former Chief of Defence Force General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, based on his strong personality, can stimulate the economy and prosperity of the constituency.

“It is time for its people to choose a representative to serve, not to choose a coalition that is constantly engaged in political maneuvering.

“Let the representative who represents the people of Kemaman focus on administering the constituency and be able to communicate directly with the Unity Government for the sake of its progress as it will be easier and well-organised,“ he said in a statement here today.

Raja Mohamed Affandi is in a straight fight with PAS candidate Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also Terengganu Menteri Besar, in the Kemaman by-election, polling of which is on Dec 2.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, acknowledged that Terengganu indeed needs a leader who can focus on uplifting the local economy and thinking about the sustainability of the state’s development, but not someone who is eager to add more positions.

However, he is confident that Kemaman voters are wise enough to assess what is best for their well-being.

“My advice to the Barisan Nasional machinery is to campaign in a healthy manner and let us not be influenced by those who are full of insults and slander. InsyaAllah, BN can return to dominate and make Kemaman ‘original blue’ again,“ he said.

The by-election was called following the Sept 26 decision by the Terengganu Election Court to nullify PAS candidate, Che Alias ​​Hamid’s victory in the 15th general election.

Nomination was held today and early voting is on Nov 28. - Bernama