KKD to summon social media platform providers over inappropriate ads

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will summon several social media platform providers to discuss issues related to inappropriate advertising content on their platforms.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the discussion aimed at getting clarifications concerning inappropriate and offensive advertisements, such as those with sexual content, which should not be displayed in the country.

“Typically, the advertisements presented to us are based on what the algorithm thinks we like to watch. For example, if we enjoy watching cars, then more car-related ads are presented to us. So, I understand this issue.

“Yes, various social media platforms have their own algorithms, and that’s why the issue of algorithms is quite problematic and can result in a kind of tunnel syndrome or echo chamber.”

Fahmi said this in reply to Senator Hussin Ismail who wanted to know the government’s efforts in restricting inappropriate advertisements on social media, during the Dewan Negara sitting today.

-- MORE

On another development, Fahmi said between Oct 1 and Nov 15, a total of 147 hate speeches or content with elements of hatred related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict were taken down in collaboration with social media platform providers.

He said this action would continue to preserve the security and harmony of the multicultural and multi-religious society in Malaysia.

“In addressing and curbing radical and extremist content, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has also sought cooperation from international social media platform providers.

“This is to ensure that content with elements of hatred related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can be better addressed,” he said in reply to Senator Noorita Sual, who asked about the government’s steps in curbing radical and extremist content, especially regarding the conflict in Gaza on social media.

At the same time, Fahmi said efforts to instil values of peace across the country are actively carried out through mass media based on the Code of Content that provides clear guidelines regarding content standards in line with the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

He said the Malaysian Broadcasting Department (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the government’s official media outlets, always strive to disseminate balanced and objective news.

These efforts would help avoid the spread of extreme views, hatred, and panic among the public in line with the current government direction and policy without compromising diplomatic relations with any country. - Bernama