Loke: Govt not planning to ban tinted windows in vehicles despite recent vehicular child fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The government has no plans in prohibiting the use of tinted windows in automobiles even with the recent uptick in vehicular child deaths due to being left in for long periods of time.

Minister of Transportation Anthony Loke asserted that the use of tinted windows by certain individuals for “health and security reasons”, according to a report by NST.

“Issues have to be tackled. However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to addressing matters. It is not as if we arbitrarily ban stuff whenever we encounter a problem.

“So, it cannot be just because of one problem, we ban the entire thing. We do not look at it from that perspective.

“Tinted windows are an option, we are not asking everyone to put tinted windows.

“If you are parents with small children, they are being advised not to put tinted glass to ensure the safety of their kids in the car,“ Loke said.

This was in response to an inquiry whether tinted windows were to be banned by the ministry.

It was reported earlier that the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry had contemplated on the tinted vehicle window ban following three child deaths as a result of being left too long in locked vehicles – in the last two months.

However, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the subject of banning tinted vehicle windows in regards to the recent child fatalities was up to the Transport Ministry to decide.