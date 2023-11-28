Loy Krathong concert organiser faces up to RM10,000 fine - Kelantan Govt

KOTA BHARU: The organiser of the Loy Krathong Festival concert in Bachok last Friday is facing a fine of not more than RM10,000 for breaching the conditions for the organising of the concert.

Chairman of Kelantan Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee Hilmi Abdullah said the organiser of the Loy Krathong Festival concert had a permit, so it did not breach the Kelantan Entertainment Control Enactment as claimed by certain parties.

“The organiser applied for the permit for the event on June 25 and the permit was granted on Sept 20 after we explained the conditions and rules to be followed, including for it to be a closed-door event and to be attended only by Buddhist devotees.

“However, the organiser failed to comply with rules, which include featuring singers from Thailand who did not comply with the dress code, and allowing Muslims to the concert,” he told a press conference at Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Hilmi said this in response to Kelantan Wanita PKR chief Nor Azmiza Mamat’s demand for the state government to investigate the event after a 30-second video featuring singers in scantily-clad attire at the concert went viral.

Hilmi said that following the viral video, his office had conducted an investigation and a hearing process yesterday which was attended by several parties including representatives of the Bachok Islamic Tourism City District Council, the police, religious officials and organisers.

“The organisers in Bachok admitted that a Rela member hired at the concert failed to stop Muslim visitors from attending the event.

“The poster of the event was made in Thai language and the religious concert that is held annually is only for Buddhists,” he said. -Bernama