M’sian preacher sentenced to 13 months jail for kissing businessman

KOTA BHARU: Preacher, Syamsul Zaman Sukri also known as Ustaz Budak, has been sentenced to prison for 13 months by the Kota Bharu High Court on charges of extreme obscenity towards a 30 year old male businessman.

The incident involving the head of the tahfiz madrasah reportedly happened around 1.15 am in a hotel in Kelantan on Dec 16, 2020.

The ruling comes after the initial accusation and the subsequent Magistrate’s Court decision, three years ago on Mar 9, according to Kosmo.

Judge Datuk Mohamad Abazafree Mohd. Abbas rejected the appeal filed by Syamsul Zaman. Zaman had challenged the credibility of the victim’s testimony and asserted insufficient evidence in support of the prosecution’s case.

Nevertheless, the judge deemed these arguments unpersuasive, underscoring the established actions and intentions of the appellant towards the victim.

Magistrate Mohd. Izdham Naim Che Ani previously established a prima facie case against Syamsul Zaman, relying on the statements of five witnesses and a comprehensive scrutiny of the evidence.

The court determined that the prosecution had successfully demonstrated its case, resulting in the initial 13 month sentence.