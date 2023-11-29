PETALING JAYA: The e-Madani program giving out RM100 e-wallet top ups to Malaysians 21 years old and above earning less than RM100,000 a year can be redeemed starting Monday (Dec 4).

According to Malaysiakini, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the e-wallet is valid to redeem until Feb 20, 2024.

Four e-wallet platforms will be taking part in the initiative however, they are yet to be revealed by the Prime Minister.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister stated that the e-wallet top up will benefit 10 million Malaysians, costing RM1 billion.

The announcement was made while Anwar presented the 2024 Budget for the second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In other developments, rebate applications for purchasing electric motorcycles up to RM2,400 will also be opened in December.

The rebate applies to Malaysians earning less than RM120,000 yearly and is also a part of the government’s initiative to encourage drivers to transition away from fossil fuels.