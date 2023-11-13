MBJB builds marine life sculptures in conjunction with APCW 2023

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) has produced four sculptures using 15,000 recycled tins and plastic drink bottles in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Climate Week (APCW) 2023 from today to Friday (Nov 13-17).

Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman said the structures were built with the concept of marine life namely manatees and seahorses that were placed permanently around the city.

He said a total of 10,000 tins and 5,000 bottles were used to make these structures.

“Besides the seahorses and manatees, we also built a main sign board from recycled tins and bottles.

“The objective of these sculptures is to show the problems faced by marine life as a result of climate change,“ he said when met here today.

He also said that apart from the structures, various murals in conjunction with APCW 2023 can also be seen around the city centre.

APCW 2023, held for the first time in Johor, is taking place at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre.–Bernama