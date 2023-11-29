MCMC strengthens cooperation with Felda, MMA, MPS to promote digitalisation

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today strengthened cooperation with three strategic partners by signing the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to promote digitalisation of health sector, and community empowerment.

The MoUs were signed by MCMC with the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and the Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society (MPS) in conjunction with the MADANI Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) Conference here today, and witnessed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

MCMC was represented by its chief executive for corporate affairs Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin, Felda by its strategic communications director Mastura Abdul Manaf, MMA by its honorary secretary-general Datuk Dr R. Thirunavukarasi, and MPS by its president Prof Amrahi Buang.

Present were Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

Through the MoUs, MCMC together with Felda, MMA and MPS will help their respective communities to adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape in line with the availability of PEDi as a catalyst for the country's digital economy.

According to Fahmi the MoUs aimed at promoting digitalisation or 'connectivity' among the community.

He said it is hoped that the use of 150 PEDi in Felda settlements, for example, can be maximised to help Felda citizens get involved in the digital economy.

“My hope is that it will be able to promote digitalisation and increase the involvement of people in the field of digital economy,” he said. -Bernama