Melaka collects RM298.41 mln in revenue as of Nov 20

MELAKA: The Melaka government has collected RM298.41 million in revenue as of Nov 20, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Ab Rauf (BN-Tanjung Bidara) said the sum involved RM122.56 million in tax revenue, RM138.72 million in non-tax revenue and RM37.13 million in non-revenue receipts.

“The types of tax revenue collected include land revenue, entertainment duties, water royalties and rock material tax, while the non-tax revenue comprises land premiums, privatisation revenue, compounds, water recreation activity charges and non-revenue receipts include earnings from government agencies and others,” he said at the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting in Seri Negeri today.

He was responding to a question from Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub (PN-Bemban) who wanted to know the state government’s revenue in 2023 and its breakdown.

In his reply to a supplementary question from Dr Mohd Yadzil, Ab Rauf said the drop in tax collection was due to a number of factors, including the deferment of premium payments and others that could not be collected on time.

He said any shortfall in the state government’s expenditure could be covered by last year’s surplus of RM43.51 million and an advance allocation of RM100 million from the federal government.–Bernama