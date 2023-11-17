MetMalaysia issues continuous rain alert for four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a continuous rain alert for four states, effective from today until Nov 20.

In a statement, MetMalaysia identified the affected states as Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, and Sabah.

The warning is for the whole of Terengganu; the districts of Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat in Sabah.

Heavy rain and floods are customary during the North-East Monsoon period, spanning from November to March.-Bernama