MetMalaysia issues continuous rain warning for three states until Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang until Saturday.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said that the areas affected are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai, while in Pahang it involves Kuantan.

In the same statement, the department has also ended of the alert-level continuous rain for Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

“It involves several areas in Kedah namely Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu,” it said.

In Perak, the department also ended the alert-level continuous rain warning for Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Manjung.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia in a separate statement, also issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas until Sunday.

Strong northeasterly winds of 50-60 kilometres per hour (kmh) with waves reaching up to 4.5 metres high are expected to occur in Condore and northwest of Reef North, and the situation is dangerous to all shipping and coastal activities including fishing and ferry services.

“Strong northeasterly winds at a speed of 40-50 km/h with waves reaching up to 3.5 metres high are also expected to occur in the waters of Samui, north of Tioman, north of Bunguran, northeast and southwest of Reef North which is dangerous for small boats, marine recreation and sports,” read the statement.

The public is advised to always refer to the website, www.met.gov.my and its all social media accounts as well as to download the myCuaca application for the latest and authentic information. -Bernama