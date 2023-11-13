Mohamad Asfia reappointed speaker of Sarawak Assembly

KUCHING: Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar has been reappointed Speaker of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly for a two-year period from Thursday to Nov 15, 2025.

The Sarawak Public Communication Unit said in a Facebook post that he will serve for the ninth term after his current term of office as the speaker ends on Nov 15.

Mohamad Asfia took the oath of office before Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at his official residence here today.

Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian as well as State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki were also present at the ceremony.–Bernama