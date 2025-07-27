Experts urge better info management to tackle fake news in Thailand-Cambodia border crisis

BANGKOK: Accurate information management is critical in the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute to curb fake news and prevent further escalation, experts say.

Associate Professor Dr. Chaiwat Meesanthan, Director of the Institute of East Asian Studies at Thammasat University, warned that false information on social media fuels tension between the two nations.

“Both governments need to provide proactive public information materials to counter false narratives, enhance media literacy among the public, and work with social media platforms to swiftly remove harmful content,“ he told Bernama.

Chaiwat proposed a fact-checking network involving media, NGOs, and government agencies to combat misinformation effectively. He also stressed the importance of neutral, timely reporting by local and international media.

Last Friday, both Thailand and Cambodia denied viral claims that Thai forces seized Preah Vihear Temple, a disputed site. The Thai government later urged media outlets to verify information before publishing to avoid escalating tensions.

Associate Professor Chokchai Wongtanee from Prince of Songkla University echoed these concerns, emphasising the need for societal resilience against misinformation.

“We cannot completely shut down social media, but instead, we should utilise it as a positive platform to help end the conflict,“ he said.

The border dispute, rooted in decades of unresolved demarcation issues, intensified in late May, leading to armed clashes and civilian casualties. Over 20 Thai and 13 Cambodian lives have been lost, with thousands displaced. - Bernama