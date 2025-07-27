PM Anwar allocates RM10m for Muar’s B40 group in new aid initiative

MUAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today unveiled an immediate RM10 million allocation to support underprivileged residents in Muar, with a focus on the B40 community. The funds will be managed by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department, working closely with the Muar District Office to ensure precise aid distribution.

“I have asked ICU to coordinate this. We will enhance support for the basic needs of the people, especially those from the B40 group. We will approve RM10 million immediately within the next week or two,” Anwar said during the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 Campaign launch at Dataran Tanjung Emas.

The event was attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Anwar stressed that the aid aligns with the Unity Government’s pledge to inclusive development, rooted in social justice and national unity. He also encouraged Malaysians to display the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol of patriotism.

Post-ceremony, Anwar flagged off the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2025 Convoy, featuring 88 land vehicles and 66 water vessels with over 300 participants. The convoy will traverse 88 checkpoints nationwide, ending at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31 for National Day celebrations. - Bernama