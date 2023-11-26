Monaco’s Prince Albert II visits Islamic Arts Musuem Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prince Albert II of Monaco today visited the National Islamic Arts Museum, here as part of his four-day inaugural state visit to Malaysia.

Prince Albert II arrived at the museum at about 5.10pm and was greeted by the museum’s representative Rashidah Salim.

The Prince, accompanied by museum curator Zulkifli Ishak, spent approximately two hours marveling at various arts, designs, and cultural artifacts of the Islamic world housed at the museum, which is the largest museum of Islamic arts in Southeast Asia

Also present were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco, Isabelle Berro-Amadei and Human Resource Minister V Sivakumar, as the minister-in-attendance.

Prince Albert II, arrived here today to begin his four-day inaugural state visit to Malaysia which is being hosted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Earlier today, Prince Albert II inaugurated the city-state’s first honorary Consulate Office in Malaysia and tomorrow, he is scheduled to attend a state welcoming ceremony and have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Negara.

The King will also host a state banquet in honour of Prince Albert II and his delegation.

According to Wisma Putra, the visit by Prince Albert II will provide an excellent opportunity for the Principality of Monaco and Malaysia to further strengthen relations between the two countries, with prospects of future collaboration in various fields, which is supported at the highest level of the country’s leadership. - Bernama