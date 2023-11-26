Monsoon floods: Tenggara parliamentary sets up disaster voluntary unit

KOTA TINGGI: The Tenggara parliamentary constituency has taken the initiative to set up a Civil Defence Auxiliary Member (CDA) disaster voluntary unit to face possible flooding following the arrival of the Northeast Monsoon.

Tenggara Member of Parliament Manndzri Nasib said the unit, under the Civil Defence Force (APM), will target the participation of the local population.

He said CDA volunteers played a role in assisting victims at the temporary relief centres and cleaning residents’ houses after the flood, among others.

“So far, we have less than 70 CDA volunteers. I hope this number will increase,” he said after recently launching the unit and Community Disaster Preparedness here.

He added that the residents” participation gives them added value and knowledge to help the flood victims.

He also said that the setting up of the unit is also crucial as Tenggara was also affected by floods last March, which affected thousands who had to be evacuated to 12 relief centres.

A total of RM50,000 had been allocated to purchase various items, including post-flood equipment for the CDA volunteers, he said. - Bernama