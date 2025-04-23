Man loses five fingers in machete, sword attack

KUALA LUMPUR: A man lost five fingers on his left hand after being attacked by five individuals armed with machetes and swords.

The incident occurred early this morning in front of a restaurant along Jalan PJS 1½ in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Subang Jaya Police Chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said they dispatched police officers to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 1.54 am.

“Investigations revealed that at the time of the incident, the victim and several friends were preparing to head home after dining at the restaurant when a white Toyota Vios carrying five attackers arrived at the location.

“All suspects, believed to be locals, exited the vehicle and began slashing the victim with machetes and swords before fleeing in the same car,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said the 30-year-old victim also suffered injuries to his legs and body, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, which, upon conviction, carries a prison term of up to 20 years, along with a fine or whipping.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627222 or Insp Fadizah Ajamain at 019-8582166.