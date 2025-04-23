KUALA LUMPUR: Sending insulting and racist messages via food delivery applications should be subject to legal action, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Referring to a report involving a teacher who received such a message from a food delivery rider, Aaron said such behaviour is entirely unacceptable.

‘’The Ministry of National Unity views this incident seriously, as it not only violates the values of courtesy and decency in our society but also threatens racial harmony.

‘’Delivery companies are urged to take stern action against the individual involved and to tighten their employee codes of conduct,‘’ he said in a statement today.

He also called on all Malaysians to continue nurturing mutual respect and understanding towards one another.

‘’There is no place in this country for any form of discrimination, hatred, or racism.

‘’I believe this incident was the act of an individual and does not reflect society as a whole, but we all share the responsibility of building a more inclusive, peaceful, and united nation,‘’ he said.

Earlier, a news portal reported that a teacher had lodged a police report alleging that she received an offensive message from a rider via the food delivery app.