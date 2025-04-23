KOTA KINABALU: A headmaster pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of using forged documents to obtain a contribution from the Chief Minister four years ago.

Abd Rasad Sadikir @ Sadikil, 56, who is currently suspended from duty, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Jason Juga.

He was charged with using forged documents – a bank account statement and a letter of support from the Community Development Officer for the Banggi area – as genuine to fraudulently obtain RM85,000 in contribution from the Chief Minister’s special allocation for the construction of the Persatuan Komuniti Anak Banggi administrative office in Kampung Karakit Banggi, Kudat.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Sabah State Ministry of Finance, Block C, Menara Kinabalu, Jalan Teluk Likas, Tanjung Lipat, Kota Kinabalu, between April and July 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and are punishable under Section 465 of the same Code, which carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Jason allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and fixed June 12 for case management.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Izzati Sapifee appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.