Monsoon season: Visa waiver offers chance to change perception of Terengganu tourism

KUALA TERENGGANU: The government’s announcement of a 30-day visa exemption for tourists from China and India, starting Dec 1, is seen as capable of changing the perception that it’s not suitable to visit Terengganu during the monsoon season.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said Terengganu, which is currently in the Northeast monsoon (MTL) phase, welcomed the announcement and the expected increase in tourists to the state.

“December is the monsoon season and tourists consider it not the right time to visit Terengganu. However, the arrival of tourists at this time is crucial.

“We urge the federal government to promote the monsoon season and the (MTL) in Terengganu for tourists from China and India,“ he told a press conference after the Terengganu State Assembly sitting here, today.

Razali stressed that the state government never issued any orders to close the island resorts during the monsoon season, but it was the operators themselves who decided to do that.

“This monsoon season only affects the sea. On land, we have homestays and other offerings for tourists, such as at Kenyir Lake and Setiu Wetlands.

“Both destinations are suitable for visitors during the monsoon season. Kenyir Lake, for example, offers houseboats, making it ideal for anglers,“ he said.

Razali, who is also Kijal assemblyman, said the Setiu Wetlands is offering a “Main Hujang’ or “play in the rain” package until next February.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that travellers from China and India can enjoy 30-day visa-free travel to Malaysia starting Dec 1.

The visa-free facility has also been extended to Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, as well as eight other ASEAN countries, allowing visits for social, travel and business purposes for up to 30 days. -Bernama