Mother learns of son’s electrocution incident at TNB substation through WhatsApp group

GEORGE TOWN: The mother of Mohd Dawisy Zarif Mohd Khairi, 12, the boy who suffered serious burns after being electrocuted inside a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation at Taman Seri Bayu, Bayan Lepas, on Nov 16 said that she found out about the incident involving her youngest son through a WhatsApp group.

Suhana Samsudin, 37, said at the time of the incident, she was working at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) and was shocked to find that the video footage shared in the group was of her son, before rushing home at around 5pm.

She said her son’s friend also contacted her shortly afterward, telling her that Mohd Dawisy had suffered burns.

“When I arrived at the scene, my son was still there and was taken to a surau before being sent to the Penang Hospital (HPP) with the help of the Civil Defence Force (CDF).

“My son was conscious throughout. He kept saying Mama, please help me, I’m in pain,“ she said when met at HPP, yesterday.

Meanwhile, his father, Mohd Khairi Abdul Ghani, 38, who was on duty in Lumut, Perak, immediately rushed home as soon as he learned about the incident.

He said teens in the area including his son often played football on the futsal court in the residential area, and this was the first time such an incident had occurred.

“I don’t know how the incident happened but I was informed that he went in there (substation) to retrieve the ball. His twin didn’t play, because he was sleeping at home.

“My son suffered 50 per cent burns, and at the moment, he is under the doctor’s supervision and has been put into an induced coma,“ he said.

According to Mohd Khairi, his son who is also a student at SK Bayan Lepas 2 is a cheerful and active person, and has represented his school in football.

“He is a strong child, I pray that he survives and recovers soon,“ he said.

Earlier, in the 5.40 pm incident, Mohd Dawisy was playing football with his friends before the ball entered the TNB substation.

According to Southwest District Police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal based on initial information, the child entered the substation to retrieve a ball and is said to have fallen before being electrocuted and sent to HPP for further treatment. - Bernama