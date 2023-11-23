MP proposes polygamy as a solution for women marrying late

PETALING JAYA: Kubang Kerian member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has suggested that Muslim men should marry more than one woman as this could solve the issue of Muslim women marrying late in life.

“Whenever we bring up polygamy, we speak of it as if we are committing a crime. We must be rational. If a man is capable, qualified, and is fair, a huge moral support must be given to them,“ said the PAS deputy president while debating the 2024 Supply Bill for the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

He added that even if polygamy wasn’t the ultimate solution, this method could be a way out to solve the problem.

His suggestion was met with criticism from female MP Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

“A PAS parliamentarian suggested women who marry late is a problem. Yang Berhormat, in my opinion, marrying late isn’t a problem that needs to be solved. What is the point of getting married if you’re going to be neglected,” she captioned her post.

Netizens on X were peeved by the suggestion, with many stating that the issue of getting married late is not a problem that needed solving.

“Malaysian men and women cannot afford to get married due to the high living cost currently. Check out the prices of baby products (milk formula, baby feed, pampers, clothing). Even childcare/nursery/kindergarten is now average RM 500/month in Klang Valley,” said muaz.