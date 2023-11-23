MPs urge HR ministry to take action against Chinese Muslim eatery for terminating employee for wearing a cross

KUALA LUMPUR: Two members of the parliaments are urging the Ministry of Human Resources for terminating an employee after a video of the man wearing a cross at work.

Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii and Ipoh Barat MP M Kulasegaran have strongly condemned the actions of Mon Chinese Beef Roti Restaurant, as reported by The Borneo Post.

Yii labelled the act as “highly discriminatory, against the law, and a challenge to the freedom of religion in the country” in a statement on Nov 21.

He emphasised that there is no legal basis preventing non-Muslims from preparing halal food when meeting the restaurant’s requirements.

Yii suggested that the restaurant could have issued a statement assuring the public about adhering to halal food preparation guidelines instead of terminating the employee.

Former human resource minister, M Kulasegaran raised concerns about the issue’s potential impact on religious sensitivities. He questioned the actions taken by the Human Resources Ministry, citing a specific provision in the Employment Act for such situations.

Kulasegaran expressed worry that Hindu workers with holy ash on their foreheads might also face unfair termination if immediate action is not taken.

The Muslim-run restaurant in Bukit Bintang admitted earlier this week to terminating a staff member for wearing a cross necklace while preparing food.

Social media users speculated whether the restaurant was attempting to deceive patrons about the employee’s religion.

The 27-year-old restaurant manager, known as Sofia, confirmed the termination and apologised for overlooking the issue, according to NST.

Sofia assured that the restaurant, in the process of obtaining a halal certificate, operates with an all-Chinese Muslim staff.

She pledged greater attention to avoid overlooking matters that could offend Muslim sensitivities.