CAP supports total vape ban proposal in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) has welcomed the Health Ministry’s detailed review on measures towards a total ban on the use and sale of electronic cigarettes or vape in Malaysia.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said the move was timely as such a ban would help protect future generations, given that vape and tobacco products are harmful, addictive and contain toxic substances.

“There has also been a rise in cases of vapes mixed with illegal substances,” he said in a statement today, while congratulating Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad on the proposal and review of the ban.

Yesterday, Dzulkefly said any proposal for a full ban would take into account various factors, including scientific evidence, cases of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI), legal aspects, as well as industry, economic and enforcement implications.

Currently, six states namely Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah and Pahang have stopped issuing and renewing licences for the sale of electronic cigarettes. - Bernama