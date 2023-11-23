‘Mr H’ is sick, fails to turn up to give statements

KUALA LUMPUR: The process of recording the statement from ‘Mr H’ over a video of a conversation involving an individual resembling former Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general, Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff has been postponed because the individual is unwell.

‘Mr H’ was scheduled to provide a statement to the police at the Presint 11 Police Station in Putrajaya at 5.30 pm, but did not turn up. The Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the matter.

“He did not turn up because he was sick. A new date (to record the statement) will be announced later,” he told Bernama last night (Nov 22).

Razarudin reportedly said yesterday police have recorded statements from three individuals to assist in the investigation.

Recently, a three-minute-long video clip showing an online conversation between a man allegedly resembling Mohammad Agus and another individual went viral on social media.

Mohammad Agus, at his press conference on Friday, claimed that the video was doctored and had lodged a police report on the matter. - Bernama