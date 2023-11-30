MyEVOC driven by faith in clean energy

PENANG: As an avid car and clean energy enthusiast, Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi wasted no time in adding a Tesla electric vehicle (EV) to his collection of motor vehicles in 2017. Now he mainly relies on his EV for daily transport, citing its convenience, economic advantages and low-maintenance requirements.

Shahrol is the president of the Malaysian Electric Vehicles Owners Club (MyEVOC), a community of aficionados who regularly share up-to-date information and insights on EV.

According to him, EV batteries are no more likely to combust than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. “In fact, EV batteries are 16 to 19 times less likely to combust compared with fossil fuel-powered cars,” he said.

With affordable electric cars priced below RM120,000 and the government’s push for EV usage evident in Budget 2024, EV have piqued the interest of many car owners. Adding to the excitement is a recent statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirming the government’s commitment to roll out a nationwide network of 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025.

Currently, there are only 1,246 EV charging stations, pointing to the need for upgrading the country’s electric mobility infrastructure to align with our future trajectory and requirements.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming has also developed planning guidelines for electric vehicle charging bays (EVCB) and all operators have been given two years to register with their local councils.

Malaysia is boldly venturing into futuristic high-tech innovation to establish itself as an automotive hub in the Asean region, engaging in competition with countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

With a multitude of strategic frameworks firmly established, including the National Industrial Master Plan 2030, Malaysia stands resolute in propelling the EV industry and the renewable energy sector to unprecedented heights., laying the foundation for an impactful and game-changing transformation.

Amid the growing demand for EV, battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles, there is a corresponding surge in the requirement for batteries and fuel cells that serve as their power sources.

“In simple terms, the difference between batteries for electric vehicles and fuel cells lies in how they generate and store electricity,” Shahrol said.

“Both technologies are used in EV, and the choice between them depends on factors such as efficiency, range and the availability for recharging or refuelling.

“To address the problem of safety of EV batteries, the authorities should maintain strict safety standards and closely monitor the sales of EV scooters and bicycles on platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.”