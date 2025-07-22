DagangHalal accelerates global growth with strategic entry into Central Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: DagangHalal.com, the world’s largest halal-verified B2B e-marketplace, is accelerating its global expansion strategy by deepening its presence in key Asean markets while forging new trade pathways into emerging frontier economies.

A core focus of this expansion is Central Asia, where DagangHalal aims to tap into the region’s rapidly growing halal sector, valued at over US$453 billion across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

This strategic move has been significantly supported by Martin Ang, President of the Malaysian Consortium of Mid-Tier Companies (MCMTC), who has played a pivotal role in driving efforts to explore and unlock opportunities within this underpenetrated region.

DagangHalal’s recent participation at THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2025 in Bangkok, held from May 27 to 31, further solidified its regional presence.

The event, Asia’s leading food and beverage trade show, served as a valuable platform for the company to strengthen its regional trade networks and showcase Malaysian MSMEs to a global audience.

“Our success at THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA was a clear validation of our strong positioning within the ASEAN halal ecosystem,” said a DagangHalal spokesperson.

“It allowed us to connect Malaysian MSMEs with thousands of international buyers. But our ambitions reach beyond established markets. We are also laying strategic foundations in untapped regions such as Central Asia.

“Recent high-level engagements with Central Asian leaders mark a critical first step in opening access to this vast and underserved market.

“Our two-pronged approach—reinforcing our presence in ASEAN while expanding into new frontiers—enables us to deliver broader market access for our partners.”

To support Malaysian businesses entering these new markets, DagangHalal is leveraging its proprietary digital compliance platform, the Halal Internal Assurance System (HIAS).

The system simplifies halal compliance, enhances traceability, and improves operational efficiency—removing key barriers for companies seeking international market entry, including in Central Asia.

The company’s presence at THAIFEX, which attracted over 88,000 visitors from 143 countries, also opened the door to new strategic partnerships across Asean, East Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

These alliances, combined with DagangHalal’s expansion into Central Asia, form a powerful and interconnected halal trade network.

In alignment with Malaysia’s ambition to be the global leader in halal commerce, DagangHalal’s dual focus on market expansion and technological innovation represents a pivotal step in building a truly borderless halal ecosystem that empowers businesses worldwide.