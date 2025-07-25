Ammonia pollution disrupts water supply for 40,000 in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Nearly 40,000 consumer accounts in Johor Bahru and Skudai faced water supply disruptions after excessive ammonia levels were detected in the raw water source supplying the Sultan Ismail Water Treatment Plant.

The contamination, discovered on Wednesday, prompted immediate action from Ranhill SAJ, Johor’s sole water operator.

Ranhill SAJ chief executive officer Anuar Abdul Ghani called the incident a serious case of pollution, stressing its environmental and health risks.

“High ammonia concentrations make river water unsafe, endangering both ecosystems and public health,” he said.

The company has since reduced the number of affected accounts to fewer than 1,000 through mitigation efforts.

Water quality is being closely monitored, with samples collected from impacted areas. Authorities are also investigating the contamination source to prevent future incidents.

In a community-driven response, Ranhill SAJ held a solat sunat istisqa (prayer for rain) at the plant, led by Johor Islamic Religious Department Takmir teacher Mohd Zunnurain Abdul Khohar.

Staff and residents participated, reflecting collective concern over water sustainability.

Ranhill SAJ urged industries and communities to protect rivers and water resources, emphasizing long-term environmental responsibility. - Bernama